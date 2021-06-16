SWLA Arrest Report - June 15, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 15, 2021.

Tara Leigh Lott, 54, Alvin, TX: Violations of protective orders.

John Michael Consigney, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Kasey Lynn Thomas, 37, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Kathy Renee Hensley, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Josephine Rich Barrett, 59, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Demetrius Quinn Mitchell, 33, Lake Charles: Trespassing (3 charges); theft over $25,000; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Gevonte Joseph Banks, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000.

Manuel Alexis Macias, 33, Houston, TX: First offense DWI; failure to stop or yield; driver must be licensed.

