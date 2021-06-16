Robotic surgeries on the rise in SWLA, surgeon explains benefits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, in a lot of ways, robots came to the rescue.

Robots with powerful UV lights were and are still being used to disinfect everything from hospitals to office buildings and serve as a bridge between social distancing.

For all that robots and technology have done to help keep us safe during the pandemic, it hasn’t completely instilled fear of its effect on the job market. In some spaces, public perception of them has become more positive as a result.

More recently, local hospitals are spending more time researching, buying and performing robotic surgeries for minimally invasive operations.

The modality of choice is gaining in popularity with patients in the Lake Area.

”I’ve had procedures in the past, and I can not imagine what this procedure would have gone like if it wouldn’t have been done robotically,” Connie Burgin said.

Burgin credits a recent robotic surgery for her speedy recovery from a malignant tumor.

”I know from talking to several people, friends and doctors, that it would have been a very long recovery,” Burgin said. “I was back at work after two weeks of having this. I had the surgery on a Wednesday, within one week I was completely off of pain medication.”

Robots are giving surgeons precision unlike anything healthcare has ever seen.

”In the 2010s, it really started getting traction in general surgery, and now, it’s really getting a lot of traction. A lot of general surgeons are starting to use it,” Dr. Matias Nauts said.

The method was introduced in Southwest Louisiana in 2006. Robotic Surgery continues to become increasingly popular because of patient outcomes and low risk of complication.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, robotically assisted surgery was developed to try to overcome the limitations of pre-existing surgery options.

The hope was to enhance the capability of surgeons who were performing “open surgery” with a more minimally invasive option.

“Open surgery” is defined as cutting into the patient’s skin and/or tissue for a full view of the structures and/or organs being operated on. With open surgeries, larger incisions were required to directly access the structures or organs involved.

From a historical perspective, the first documented use of a robot-assisted surgical procedure occurred in 1985.

CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana introduced robotic surgery in this region 15 years ago. Numerous surgical procedures are currently available including bariatric, urology, gynecology, cardiovascular, thoracic, orthopedic, and general surgery. More than 3,000 procedures have been done at CHRISTUS Ochsner since robotics have become an option.

Since then, Dr. Nauts, known as the local “expert” in robotics, says the benefits are undeniable.

”What I feel really changed things was the hurricanes. We’ve had a huge uptake in hernias. So, people having to move heavy things getting hernias, which this (robot) is great to repair that,” Nauts said.

For patients like Burgin, the surgery results in less healing time and fewer scars, and for surgeons, improved accuracy and safety.

Nauts says increasing awareness about the surgery and its effectiveness in the Lake Area is an ongoing mission - one that has led to positive outcomes and overall convenience for local patients.

”Just the fact that I was able to get up and move around and do that was awesome. And the convenience of having that done right here instead of having to travel out of town was a great blessing,” Burgin said.

Over the last decade, nearly 2 million robotic surgeries have been performed in the U.S. alone. In Southwest Louisiana, surgeons are performing nearly 1,100 robotic surgeries a year.

