50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU’s Thomas and Watford invited to NBA Combine

Trendon Watford and Cameron Thomas during a game against Georgia at PMAC on Jan. 6, 2021 in...
Trendon Watford and Cameron Thomas during a game against Georgia at PMAC on Jan. 6, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU guard Cam Thomas and forward Trendon Watford have been invited to the 2021 NBA Combine, according to reports.

RELATED STORIES:

Thomas was one-and-done with the Tigers. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound freshman from Chesapeake, Va. averaged 23.0 points per game, which not only led LSU but the SEC and all NCAA D1 freshmen as well.

He was named All-SEC first team, All-SEC freshman team, SEC All-Tournament team, and several other honors.

Watford, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound sophomore from Birmingham, Ala., averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in the 2020-2021 season.

He was named All-SEC first team and SEC All-Tournament team in 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

McNeese Softball
McNeese softball lands five on All-Louisiana Team
Dion, a native of Sulphur, will now be on the ballot for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors after...
McNeese baseball trio pick up ABCA All-Region honors
Football Pro Day Photo by: Gus Stark
Vikings waive former LSU punter
Frank Wilson coaching on the sideline
Frank Wilson to hold first annual Elite Showcase football camp
LSU Right Fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Crews & Morgan named Freshman All-Americans