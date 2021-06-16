Moss Bluff Wendy’s to reopen after nine month remodel

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The iconic Wendy’s in Moss Bluff is officially reopening after last year’s storms, and the restaurant chain is bringing a complete remodel.

With revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other amenities, Wendy’s says customers will enjoy a stunning new Wendy’s® experience when they visit the remodeled restaurant at 115 Hwy 171, Moss Bluff, La., 70611 beginning June 28.

The restaurant, which was one of the many buildings damaged during Hurricane Laura, took nine months to do a complete remodel.

“This location was special to many people that live in the Moss Bluff community and they would express the excitement they had looking forward to us remodeling/rebuilding this location before Hurricane Laura.” Joey Breaux, Director of Area Operations said.

After the store was demolished by Hurricane Laura back in August, Breaux said his team’s first priority was to make sure his team was safe.

“Our crew members and management team were all displaced to other locations for employment while new store is being built. It was a tough time for all of us, even our regular guests who had not only enjoyed eating at Wendy’s but also built relationships with our team.” Breaux said.

Wendy’s says the store was remodeled using an innovative interior and exterior design, which is part of an ongoing effort to provide an enhanced customer experience.

“This location will be the newest design in the state of Louisiana being built with a large patio in the front of this building,” Breaux said. “It’s very different from what our customers in Moss Bluff are used to, but we think they’ll really like the fresh look and feel of the new Wendy’s.”

According to Wendy’s, the interior showcases open, bright dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, cozy lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar

“We have a great management team that has always had a great connection with the Moss Bluff community. We are also looking forward to serving this community and providing employment opportunities to the Moss Bluff community,” Breaux said.

During the celebration, the team will be hosting fun activities, live music from local schools, giveaways, free food, and much more, according to Wendy’s.

“We can’t wait to open our doors once again to the great community of Moss Bluff!” Said Breaux

