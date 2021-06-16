McNeese softball lands five on All-Louisiana Team

BATON ROUGE— McNeese softball continued to garner postseason honors as the Cowgirls placed five on the 2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-Louisiana Softball Team, the organization announced Tuesday. The team was selected by a panel of media and sports information directors based on statistics and performances through the teams’ conference tournaments.

Named to the first team were pitcher Whitney Tate and designated player Kaylee Lopez. Pitcher Jenna Edwards, catcher Chloe Gomez, and third baseman Haylee Brinlee were named to the third team.

The native of Columbia, Tate played a major part in the Cowgirls’ success this season, posting a 13-7 overall record with a 2.07 ERA through the Southland Conference Tournament. The SLC Tournament MVP was a second-team all-SLC selection who posted a 2-0 record with one save at the SLC Tournament, allowing nine hits and only two walks in 14 innings. The freshman picked up her wins against Stephen F. Austin, the no. 1 seed and Central Arkansas, the no. 2 seed then followed that with a save in the championship game against Central Arkansas. Through that week, Tate appeared in 26 games with 19 starts, three saves, four shutouts in 135.0 innings. She allowed 134 hits, struck out 52 with 17 walks.

Lopez, a native of Indian Bayou, led the Cowgirls at the plate with a .388 batting average, .475 slugging percent along with 54 hits, 12 doubles and 19 RBI through the SLC Tournament. The All-SLC second-team selection was named to the SLC All-Tournament team where she continued her hitting streak to 15 games.

Edwards, the graduate from Winchester, Kentucky also played a huge part in the Cowgirls success in the circle in her only season with the Cowgirls. Edwards, the SLC Newcomer of the Year was 9-2 with a 1.90 ERA through the SLC Tournament. She appeared in 30 games and led the staff with 73 strikeouts.

Gomez, a true freshman from Spring, Texas was a third-team All-SLC pick. Gomez played in 48 games and was third on the team with 20 RBI with a .274 batting average through the SLC Tournament. Gomez also had 20 doubles and scored 20 runs.

Brinlee, the Rosepine native was rock solid at third base all season. The All-SLC first team and SLC All-Tournament selection led the Cowgirls with 44 RBI through the SLC Tournament. Brinlee was also second on the team in home runs, slugging percent, and walks while tying for second in doubles.

2021 ALL-LOUISIANA COLLEGIATE SOFTBALL TEAM

(season statistics do not include NCAA, NAIA or NJCAA national tournament games)

First Team

Position/Name/School/Yr./Hometown/Notes

P/Summer Ellyson/UL-Lafayette/Sr./Lafayette, La./23-6, 2.22 ERA, SBC Belt POY

P/Ali Kilponen/LSU/So./Highlands Ranch, Colo./14-7, 1.77 ERA, NFCA All-South second team

P/Whitney Tate/McNeese/Fr./Columbia, La./13-7, 2.07 ERA, All-SLC 2nd, SLC Tournament MVP

C/Olivia Hennen/LSU-Eunice/Fr./Choudrant, La./.426, 11 HR, 49 RBI, NJCAA DII Catcher of Year

1B/Justice Milz/UL-Lafayette/Sr./Kearney, Mo./.313, 8 HR, 34 RBI, All-SBC second team

2B/Jade Gortarez/UL-Lafayette/Sr./Riverside, Calif./.283, 8 HR, 35 RBI

3B/Amanda Doyle/LSU/Sr./Santa Clarita, Calif./.282, 8 HR, 33 RBI, NFCA All-South third team

SS/Taylor Pleasants/LSU/Fr./Houston, Texas/.314, 11 HR, 47 RBI, NFCA A-A 2nd team, SEC Newcomer

OF/Aliyah Andrews/LSU/Sr./Oldsmar, Fla./.365, 2 HR, 19 RBI, NFCA A-A 2nd team, All-Louisiana 3rd time

OF/Ciara Bryan/UL-Lafayette/Sr./Covington, Ga./.426, 5 HR, 37 RBI, 35 SB, SBC Player/Newcomer of Year

OF/Aeriyl Mass/Southeastern/Jr./Lake Charles, La./.368, 3 HR, 30 RBI, 30 SB, All-SLC first team

DP/Kaylee Lopez/McNeese/So./Indian Bayou, La./.388, 0 HR, 19 RBI, All-SLC second team

Util./Uchenna Jong Loy/BPCC/So./Amsterdam, Holland/.521, 27 HR, 84 RBI, NJCAA Region XIV POY

Hitter of the Year: Ciara Bryan, Louisiana-Lafayette

Pitcher of the Year: Summer Ellyson, Louisiana-Lafayette

Newcomer of the Year: Ciara Bryan, Louisiana-Lafayette

Freshman of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Coach of the Year: Beth Torina, LSU

Second Team

Position/Name/School/Yr./Hometown/Notes

P/Primrose Aholelei/BPCC/Fr./Honolulu, Hawaii/17-3, 2.55 ERA, NJCAA Region XIV East POY

P/Kandra Lamb/UL-Lafayette/So./Kurrajong, Australia/16-4, 2.12 ERA, 7 shutouts, All-SBC first team

P/Shelbi Sunseri/LSU/Jr./Santa Fe, Texas/9-6, 2.10 ERA, NFCA All-South 2nd team, SEC Defensive Team

C/Samantha Eckert/BPCC/Fr./West Monroe, La./.390, 9 HR, 37 RBI, NJCAA All-Region XIV first team

1B/Haylee Ladner/BPCC/Fr./Buna, Texas/.383, 9 HR, 59 RBI, NJCAA All-Region XIV second team

2B/Cayla Jones/ Northwestern State/Jr./Missouri City, Texas/.302, 4 HR, 27 RBI, All-SLC third team

3B/Kaitlyn Alderink/UL-Lafayette/Sr./Keller, Texas/.352, 1 HR, 21 RBI, 17-of-17 SB, All-SBC 2nd team

SS/Alissa Dalton/UL-Lafayette/Sr./Cypress, Texas/.386, 4 HR, 26 RBI, All-SBC 2ndteam, All-La. 3rd time

OF/Ciara Briggs/LSU/Fr./Yorba Linda, Calif./.329, 4 HR, 16 RBI, All-SEC Newcomer Team

OF/Audrey Greely/Southeastern/Fr./Geismar, La./.400, 3 HR, 22 RBI, 18-of-20 SB, All-SLC 2nd team

OF/Kendall Talley/UL-Lafayette/So./San Antonio, Texas/.355, 3 HR, 26 RBI, All-Sun Belt first team

DP/E.C. Delafield/Northwestern State/Jr./Stonewall, La./.331, 2 HR, 22 RBI; 12-5 as pitcher, 2.14 ERA . . . Util./Julie Rawls/UL-Lafayette/Sr./Hallsville, Texas/.293, 9 HR, 52 RBI, All-Sun Belt second team

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Jenna Edwards, McNeese; Heather Zumo, Southeastern Louisiana.

Catcher: Chloe Gomez, McNeese; Lauryn McMahon, LSU-Alexandria.

First Base: Georgia Clark, LSU; Brooke Romano, Baton Rouge Community College.

Second Base: Dylan Sanay, Bossier Parish.

Third Base: Haylee Brinlee, McNeese.

Shortstop: Tuliliau Sosi, Bossier Parish.

Outfield: Kennedy Cox, Bossier Parish.

Vote Breakdown of Major Awards

Hitter of the Year: Ciara Bryan, UL-Lafayette, 8; Aliyah Andrews, LSU, 5; Uchenna Jong Loy, BPCC, 4.

Pitcher of the Year: Summer Ellyson, UL-Lafayette, 11; Ali Kilponen, LSU, 5; Whitney Tate, McNeese, 1.

Newcomer of the Year: Ciara Bryan, UL-Lafayette, 14; Jenna Edwards, McNeese, 3.

Freshman of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU, 16; Whitney Tate, McNeese, 1.

Coach of the Year: Beth Torina, LSU, 7; Amanda Nordberg, BPCC, 6; Gerry Glasco, UL-Lafayette, 4.

