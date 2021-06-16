McNeese baseball trio pick up ABCA All-Region honors

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese record-setting pitcher Will Dion, the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and first-team all-conference selection, has been named to the 2021 South ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Region First Team, the ABCA announced on Wednesday as part of its release of the eight All-Region squads.

Dion, a native of Sulphur, will now be on the ballot for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors— which will be announced on Saturday.

Cowboy outfielder Clayton Rasbeary and second baseman Nate Fisbeck were named to the All-Region Second Team.

The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. I All-America Committee, which is chaired by Tommy Raffo of Arkansas State University.

This past season, Dion posted a 9-4 record with a 3.07 ERA. He also led the league with a school-record 121 strikeouts. He earned SLC All-Tournament Team honors after helping guide the Cowboys to their second straight tournament title and NCAA Regional appearance and won five of his last seven decisions. In addition, he was named to the SLC All-Defensive team and All-Academic squad.

Rasbeary, a first-team all-conference selection and tournament MVP, led the Cowboys in nearly every offensive category on the season including hitting (.353), home runs (12), doubles (19), triples (12), and slugging (.614). He was recently named to the SLC All-Academic team.

Fisbeck, also a first-team All-SLC selection, hit .302 on the season and led the Southland Conference with 70 RBIs to go along with 17 doubles, nine homers, two triples and a .509 slugging mark. He was named to the league’s all-defense team as well.

The finalists for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I Gold Glove Team will be announced via the Rawlings Sporting Goods Twitter on Monday, June 21, and the Gold Glove winners in all divisions will be announced on Wednesday, June 23. In all divisions, ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers of the Year will be announced on Monday, June 28, followed by ABCA/Rawlings National Position Players of the Year on Wednesday, June 30.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.

