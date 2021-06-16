50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana’s elected officials respond to federal judge blocking Biden’s suspension of new oil and gas leases

Offshore oil rig
Offshore oil rig
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement Tuesday, June 15 shortly after a federal judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by Landry and 12 other states’ attorneys general against President Joe Biden’s administration.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water on Tuesday.

RELATED: Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases

The judge’s ruling granted a preliminary injunction to the states that filed the lawsuit and also applies nationwide.

Representatives from Landry’s office made oral arguments in U.S. District Court days before the ruling.

“This is a victory not only for the rule of law, but also for the thousands of workers who produce affordable energy for Americans. We appreciate that federal courts have recognized President Biden is completely outside his authority in his attempt to shut down oil and gas leases on federal lands,” Landry said. “The President’s Executive Order abandons middle-class jobs, cripples our economy, and hits everyday Americans where it hurts the most – their pocketbooks. What’s more: it attacks Louisiana’s coast by reducing the revenue and royalties used for coastal restoration and hurricane protection.”

“While our fight is far from over, I am pleased the Court granted preliminary relief against the President’s unconscionable attack on American energy,” Landry concluded.

Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District also weighed in on the matter Tuesday.

“I told you so. Today’s ruling by Louisiana’s U.S. District Court Judge affirmed what we knew would happen the moment the pen hit the paper on the moratoriums. Interior’s arbitrary decisions have had grave consequences and we thank the judge for realizing these impacts. The Administration’s decision to cancel America’s energy leasing will result in higher gas prices and less funding for hurricane protection, flood control and coastal restoration,” Graves said.

“Great news for Louisiana energy workers and their families!” U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in a tweet with a link to Wall Street Journal article about the judge’s decision.

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) also released a statement.

“Jeff Landry has delivered a win for the entire country. He’s a man we can count on to get the job done. I’m honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with him, fighting for Louisiana.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

Small children and even pets are at the mercy of the heat when left behind in a car. The...
SWLA authorities remind residents of dangers from heat after 2-year-old dies after being left in hot car in Iberia Parish
Providing cuddles - it’s just what the doctor ordered!
Healthcare workers get a dose of pet therapy
When there’s a shortage it’s bad for some, but usually, it means there’s an opportunity for...
Car shortage means big return on trade-ins
Boil advisory issued for parts of Ragley