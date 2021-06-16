Local healthcare workers get a dose of pet therapy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -COVID-19 has taken a mental and emotional toll on healthcare workers across the U.S., and even more so in Southwest Louisiana as local doctors and nurses have worked through the pandemic and numerous natural disasters.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, therapy dogs haven’t been allowed in many settings, but after more than a year, they were able to reunite safely with staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

Providing cuddles...it’s just what the doctor ordered!

”Research has shown just for the patients a reduction of stress and decrease in depression and definitely that has been the case for the nurses,” said Lake Charles Memorial CCU Registered Nurse Shantelle Richard.

Healthcare staff at Lake Charles Memorial had some sweet, furry visitors on hand for rotations.

Shantelle Richard has been working on the front lines amid recovery from losing her home to the hurricanes said it’s a small gesture that has a big reward.

”Even if it is just 5 minutes, you feel refreshed and can come back and walk into your patient’s room with a smile...a true smile..instead of pretending everything is okay,” Richard said.

The coordinator for Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy said Tuesday’s event was just a small way to bring smiles to those who have shown unwavering commitment.

“It’s scientifically proven that your blood pressure goes down when you pet a dog and you saw the reaction from everyone. They just love to see them,” said Coordinator Susan Stanford.

Stanford said it’s a labor of love that’s also suffered from the stronghold of the pandemic.

”We started off before COVID with 41 handlers and dogs. We now have 7 and it’s just been a crazy year. People have lost dogs and houses...,” Stanford said.

Benefits of Pet Therapy

It’s well-known (and scientifically proven) that interaction with a gentle, friendly pet has significant benefits. Here are some of the more common:

For Physical Health

lowers blood pressure

improves cardiovascular health

releases endorphins (oxytocin) that have a calming effect

diminishes overall physical pain

the act of petting produces an automatic relaxation response, reducing the amount of medication some folks need

For Mental Health

lifts spirits and lessens depression

decreases feelings of isolation and alienation

encourages communication

provides comfort

increases socialization and a sense of community

reduces boredom

decreases anxiety

helps children overcome speech and emotional disorders

creates motivation for the client to recover faster

reduces loneliness

A recent global survey found 59 percent of healthcare workers said their mental health had worsened due to the pandemic. That’s compared to 51 percent in industries outside of health care.

The Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy team was started in 2007 with one dog and handler in Lake Charles, LA. by Beth Zilbert. Luke, the Irish Setter, was rescued after hurricane Rita and began working at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital as the first therapy dog.

Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy visits hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries.

Stanford says they are currently looking for volunteer pet handlers.

For more information contact Susan Stanford at (337) 802-5616 or ssdogwood@aol.com

