Frank Wilson to hold first annual Elite Showcase football camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese head football coach Frank Wilson is set for a big offseason for the program— his first fall season as head coach. On Saturday, the Cowboys will host the first annual Elite Showcase football camp to showcase the McNeese football program by bringing high school prospects to campus.

“Yeah, this is big for us because it gives us that opportunity to get to know one another,” said Wilson. “To get to know the student-athlete and for them to get to know us as well. We want student-athletes to come here and to check us out. To give us a chance to be on display in front of themselves and parents alike. Our coaching style, our temperament I think those things are so critical when you’re making a decision about which school you may want to attend. “

In addition to what a player can do on the field, Wilson said a players’ academics are high on the team’s priority list.

“Just really putting that part of student-athlete in conjunction with one another that it really doesn’t matter how skilled you are if you don’t have the grades and the academic piece to go along with it and so we emphasize it,” Wilson said.

While giving student-athletes a peek inside college life, Wilson also wants to put an emphasis on paying attention to the small details that will help them improve their playmaking ability on game day.

“Attention to details of technique, of scheme, can make a world of a difference when they go back to their high school and so we don’t take that lightly. We take extreme pride in being able to detail those things for the student-athletes to be better students. "

The camp is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 and registration is from 8 to 9 a.m.

