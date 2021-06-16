FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weather continues today, eyes on the Gulf into the weekend

Temperatures reach the middle 90's once again with little relief (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our hot weather continues for our Wednesday as we look to reach the middle 90′s once again, much like what we have seen the last couple of days. The difference today though will be the lack of shower and storm activity as slightly drier air has worked it’s way in so we can expect plenty of sunshine and just an outside chance of a stray shower or storm through the afternoon.

Starting off our Wednesday morning it’s a little more comfortable start as temperatures have fallen back into the lower and middle 70′s this morning as a boundary worked its way through yesterday and switched our winds back out of the north. It really hasn’t done a whole lot with the dew points across the area as we are still sitting in the lower 70′s, but considering we were in the upper 70′s yesterday it is some improvement. Making your way off to work this morning make sure to grab those sunglasses because it will be out in full force and helping us to get off to a great start to the day. Temperatures warm quickly through the afternoon as highs reach the lower and middle 90′s once again with the heat indices back into the triple digits which means you’ll want to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. The drier weather sticks around for our Thursday as well, but that’s when things begin to change.

For our Thursday highs look to reach the middle 90′s once again so very little change is expected for the next two days, but as tropical moisture begins to stream northward with the system in the Gulf on Friday our forecast does begin to show cooler weather as well as increased rain chances. Friday itself will start off on a drier note as cloud cover begins to work its way in with a little sunshine for the afternoon, but the increase in cloud over will help to keep our temperatures on the cooler side only reaching the upper 80′s to near 90. Shower and storm chances also increase through the afternoon and especially into the overnight.

As for the tropics and the system bringing rain for the weekend, not a whole lot has changed with the forecast as the system is still forecast to lift northward heading into Thursday and potentially developing into a tropical system. This doesn’t change the forecast with heavy rain being our primary concern heading Saturday and into Sunday, the question still remains where will the heaviest rain set up. Unfortunately, that answer may not come until tomorrow, but some models do show it staying south in the Bay of Campeche so we will have to watch the system closely. Regardless if it develops or not, some tropical moisture does look to make it north providing higher rain chances Saturday into Sunday.

Moving into next week the unsettled weather sticks around with showers and storms possible each day as a front moves in from the north and will help to keep the storm chances in the forecast. Afternoon highs stay steady as we are in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s throughout next week. For now keep a close eye on the forecast and the 7Stormteam will continue to update you as we move into Thursday.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

