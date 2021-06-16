FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat is the main focus before some tropical rains by this weekend

Evening Planner (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our area remains under a mini heatwave as temperatures again soared into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon. Heat indices ranged anywhere from 100 to 105, and without the help of afternoon thunderstorms to cool things down, there was no relief from the heat today. Radar remains clear over land with the bulk of the storms developing this evening remaining offshore, so chances of early evening storms remain 10% or less as temperatures drop into the lower 70s overnight.

Thursday Forecast (KPLC)

We’ll expect a repeat performance for Thursday as plentiful sunshine quickly heats temperatures up through the morning and afternoon, topping out in the middle 90s with heat index values back up to between 99 and 105 in the afternoon. Remember your heat precautions and take frequent breaks if working outside during the hottest part of the day. The chance of rain tomorrow remains meager at 10-20% for a late-afternoon shower or thunderstorms sparked by the heat.

Chance of Development (KPLC)

The big question mark remains with our rain amounts through the weekend as a very unorganized cluster of thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche has still yet to materialize into a closed circulation and consolidate into a tropical system that models continue to show has a good potential of finally organizing by Thursday. This will be a very one-sided low pressure system with highest rain amounts far east from the center. Impacts to Southwest Louisiana will continue to lessen with any farther eastward nudge in the track prior to landfall as computer models show today.

Saturday Map (KPLC)

With high levels of wind shear in the northern Gulf, this low will struggle to develop at all into a formidable storm, likely remaining just a weaker depression prior to landfall Saturday. We’ll keep our rain chances highest on Saturday but it is appearing more and more like Southwest Louisiana will escape the brunt of the heaviest rain and certainly no impacts from wind. Some higher than normal tides can be expected through the weekend, but the low should quickly depart by Sunday leaving our area clear of any additional impacts other than scattered rain and storms. Next week actually looks to bring some higher rain totals to Southwest Louisiana by next Tuesday and Wednesday as a front moves in and stalls to our north. Expect higher rain chances as a result by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

GFS rainfall forecast (KPLC)

As with any tropical threat in the Gulf, make sure to check back daily for any changes to the forecast and download the free KPLC First Alert Weather app where you will be able to track the progress and forecast of any tropical system that develops, and as always, make sure you only use a trusted and reputable source for weather information, especially when browsing social media sites.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.