UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a crane accident at Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG Tuesday afternon.

A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has since been removed from Facebook.

A Venture Global spokeswoman sent KPLC the following information:

“This afternoon during a sudden severe weather event a crane was damaged at Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass site. An individual was injured during the incident and was taken to the hospital for evaluation and observation in accordance with site safety protocols. Their injuries are not life threatening. There were no other impacts to the site as a result of this event.”

