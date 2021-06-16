Car shortage means big return on trade-ins

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s hard to buy a car and it’s hard to lease a car these days.

It’s not the only reason, but a shortage of computer chips has resulted in production cutbacks, record low inventories and higher list prices.

When there’s a shortage it’s bad for some but usually an opportunity for someone else.

At first glance, Navarre Auto Group’s lots appear full, but like other dealers and used car lots there are spaces between cars for sale, due to shortage.

But it does mean, if you have a good trade you may be amazed at the equity in it according to Ryan Navarre, owner of the auto group.

“If you’re trading in your vehicle, give you an example, let’s say you have a 2018 Silverado, and you’re trading that vehicle in. You’re going to get more than you paid for it. We’re at a record high. In 30 years, I’ve never seen it this high and I don’t think we’ll ever see this again where you can get so much on a used trade in right now,” said Navarre.

And the shortage affects used car lots and the availability of rental cars.

“We had a trainer that just came into town and he went to go rent a car at the airport. He couldn’t rent one, so we had to go pick him up,” said Navarre.

There was one woman at the dealership who said people stop her wanting to buy her vehicle.

The car shortage may be more acute in the Lake Charles area, since so many cars flooded May 17. Navarre says they check and re-check trade-ins to make sure they weren’t flooded.

“We run reports on it that will show us if there were insurance claims on the vehicle and they have to disclose that. Also, we inspect the vehicle for any kind of water damage,” he said.

Some predict the computer chip shortage will ease up by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.