Calcasieu Parish School Board Job Fair returns.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board job fair is back.

“I just really wanted everybody to come out, see what we have to offer, which is quite a bit have that face-to-face interaction with our school administrators and the different departments that we have and any of the spots that we have that are available on websites,” said Chief Operating Officer for CPSB, Robert Barrentine.

He says they are looking to fill several positions, from teacher aids to bus drivers.

“We’re in need of folks, we definitely need teachers, certified folks and then, you know, just specifically that need alone with the number of folks that we have going out, we have quite a few spots,” he said.

For Monique Armstead, she hopes to land a teaching position.

“With the pandemic, it was very hard for me to go into the field of teaching, which I always wanted to do,” she said. “So I’m here today. I’m hoping that and praying that set of doors open, that I can start doing what I always love to do.”

With a variety of schools attending Tuesday mornings job fair, College Oaks Elementary School Principal Willona Jackson says they’re looking for applicants who are excited to work with children.

“I think this opportunity again is just to build back our foundations again, we did lose some of our employees from CPSB due to all of the different things we’ve endured with the hurricanes and the flood, we do have a lot of staff that’s still displaced,” she said.

The Calcasieu Parish School board is hosting another job fair today at the Sulphur High School ninth grade campus gym.

It will start at 9-am and end at 11.

For more information, you can visit https://www.cpsb.org/.

