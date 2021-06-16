50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announces sandbag locations

The police jury says while the sand and bags are provided, residents must bring their own...
The police jury says while the sand and bags are provided, residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags, and the facilities are not staffed with personnel.
By Davon Cole
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that sand and bags are available to residents free of charge at several parish locations.

Sandbag locations and addresses:

· Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

· Ward 2 Barn - 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes

· Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

· Ward 3 Barn - Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles

· Old Kroger building - intersection of Beglis Parkway and Napoleon Street, Sulphur

· Ward 5 Barn - 129 Third St., Starks

· Ward 6 Barn - 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy

· Ward 8 Barn - 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.

The police jury says while the sand and bags are provided, residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags, and the facilities are not staffed with personnel.

Sandbags are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but only during the threat of severe weather warnings, according to the police jury.

Sites will be restocked mornings and evenings.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

It is a requirement that all applicants take the Law Enforcement and Protective Services...
LDWF: Civil service exam required by July 30 for next Cadet Academy
Wedding vendors are finally seeing the light at the of the tunnel. After months of uncertainty,...
Wedding industry booming with many restrictions being lifted
The restaurant, which was one of the many buildings damaged during Hurricane Laura, took nine...
Moss Bluff Wendy’s to reopen after nine month remodel
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 16, 2021