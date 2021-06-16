Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announces sandbag locations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that sand and bags are available to residents free of charge at several parish locations.

Sandbag locations and addresses:

· Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

· Ward 2 Barn - 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes

· Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

· Ward 3 Barn - Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles

· Old Kroger building - intersection of Beglis Parkway and Napoleon Street, Sulphur

· Ward 5 Barn - 129 Third St., Starks

· Ward 6 Barn - 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy

· Ward 8 Barn - 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.

The police jury says while the sand and bags are provided, residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags, and the facilities are not staffed with personnel.

Sandbags are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but only during the threat of severe weather warnings, according to the police jury.

Sites will be restocked mornings and evenings.

