Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for parts of Beauregard Parish.

The advisory has been issued for the following areas:

Residents located between 10966 and 12380 Highway 171 in Longville

All residents on the following roads:

Alcock

Brittney Lane

Burnett

Butch Leeds

Burney Ragle

Butte

Cedar

Cook McCoy

Cypress street

Dartez

Ezell spikes

Fletcher

Fontenot

Goodeaux

Helen Thornton

Jackson

Jim Winkler

Jimmy Cooley

Jordan Deville

Kahn

Keller

Kelly Hebert

Longville Church Road

Longville Lake Residents

Longville Road to Burnett

Lost Bridge

Lucien Jones

Mack Joyce

Magnolia South

McCorquodale

Merle Jackson

Midkiff

Pesson

Phil cooley

Ragle

Rougeau

Shelton Dartez

St. Germain

Switzer

Thornton place

Timber lane

Wagnon

Wesley Coleman

Whittington

