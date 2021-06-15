SWLA Arrest Report - June 14, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 14, 2021.
Bobby Lee Hale, 48, Bellevue, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).
Alonzo Jean Okey Eche, 31, Sam Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Gadric Jordan Theriot, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; in a park after hours.
William David Dubose, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; switched license plates; must have motor vehicle liability.
Pleas Benjamin Hyatt IV, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; dating partner abuse; cyberstalking; harassment; possession of a firearm by someone previously convicted of domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mark Anthony Adams, 45, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; having a disorderly place.
David Christopher Richard Jr., 50, Westlake: Strangulation; false imprisonment.
Joshua Seth Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Must notify of address, residence, or other registration change; failure to notify as a sex offender.
Pete Valencia Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges); parole detainer.
Norris Van Thurman, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Audrey Gayle Fisher, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Jonathon Paul McDonald, 35, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; theft under $25,000.
Kendall Earl Schilling, 47, New Orleans: Out of state detainer; theft under $1,000.
