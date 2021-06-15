SWLA Arrest Report - June 14, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 14, 2021.

Bobby Lee Hale, 48, Bellevue, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).

Alonzo Jean Okey Eche, 31, Sam Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Gadric Jordan Theriot, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; in a park after hours.

William David Dubose, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; switched license plates; must have motor vehicle liability.

Pleas Benjamin Hyatt IV, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; dating partner abuse; cyberstalking; harassment; possession of a firearm by someone previously convicted of domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mark Anthony Adams, 45, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; having a disorderly place.

David Christopher Richard Jr., 50, Westlake: Strangulation; false imprisonment.

Joshua Seth Thibodeaux, 39, Lake Charles: Must notify of address, residence, or other registration change; failure to notify as a sex offender.

Pete Valencia Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges); parole detainer.

Norris Van Thurman, 55, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Audrey Gayle Fisher, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Jonathon Paul McDonald, 35, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; theft under $25,000.

Kendall Earl Schilling, 47, New Orleans: Out of state detainer; theft under $1,000.

