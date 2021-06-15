Sulphur community members advocate for cleaner water

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur community members stepped out earlier today, walking for clean water in efforts to gain the attention of city officials. The walk started at city hall and ended at city council chambers, where residents voiced their concerns at the city council meeting.

This is the problem many residents of Sulphur are facing. A group of members of the community have hosted meetings and events to shine a light on what some have faced for months and others, years.

“My concern is, the elderly and children having to bathe in this, or some elderly having to possibly do water because they don’t want to drink it,” Katherine Vincent said.

“I want them to acknowledge this is a problem. They say there is only a hand full of people going through this, but it’s the whole town,” said Deborah Lafevers.

Some residents have spent hundreds, if not thousand to try and remedy a solution for cleaner water.

“It turned my whole bathroom and my bathtub orange. My brand-new sink is already ruined. My husband just replaced my whole bathroom,” Vincent said.

“Next week I will be having a $4,000 water system hooked up to my house so that I can drink my water.”

Others believe the water isn’t safe for drinking.

“Would you drink out of this? Would you drink this water?,” Vincent said.

City officials say the water is in fact tested monthly and it has been deemed safe to drink.

“As long as we are under those guidelines, this is our position, and we have to follow the states guidelines.”

