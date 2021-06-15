Sulphur baker takes part in The Greatest Baker contest

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Lynette Rogers, the owner of Qui,c’est une Lynette, has moved on to the quarter-finals of “The Greatest Baker.”

The online competition is held by “Bake from Scratch” magazine and is hosted by Great British Bake Off finalist, Alice Fevronia, and The Great British Baking Show winner, Sophie Faldo.

The winner of the contest will be awarded $20,000. They will also receive a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs and be featured in an issue of the magazine.

Rogers says about potentially winning the contest, “This would be an honor. It would help grow my business. This would help my husband retire. And give lessons to young women starting out.”

Her cake is a raspberry-flavored cake with cream cheese frosting and raspberry preserves for filling. It’s topped with white chocolate buttercream frosting.

Voting ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

You can vote for Lynette HERE and see all the quarter-finalists HERE.

