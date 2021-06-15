50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur baker takes part in The Greatest Baker contest

Sulphur baker takes part in The Greatest Baker contest
Sulphur baker takes part in The Greatest Baker contest(The Greatest Baker)
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Lynette Rogers, the owner of Qui,c’est une Lynette, has moved on to the quarter-finals of “The Greatest Baker.”

The online competition is held by “Bake from Scratch” magazine and is hosted by Great British Bake Off finalist, Alice Fevronia, and The Great British Baking Show winner, Sophie Faldo.

The winner of the contest will be awarded $20,000. They will also receive a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs and be featured in an issue of the magazine.

Rogers says about potentially winning the contest, “This would be an honor. It would help grow my business. This would help my husband retire. And give lessons to young women starting out.”

Her cake is a raspberry-flavored cake with cream cheese frosting and raspberry preserves for filling. It’s topped with white chocolate buttercream frosting.

Voting ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

You can vote for Lynette HERE and see all the quarter-finalists HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
Crawfish farmer captures video of huge snake
Another warm afternoon ahead with few showers to cool us down
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon ahead with a few storms, watching the tropics towards the weekend
Equine Facilitated Services to help children
Equine Facilitated Services to help children
SBA opening Business Recovery Center in Lake Charles starting Tuesday.
SBA opening Business Recovery Center in Lake Charles starting Tuesday