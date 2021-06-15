SBA opening Business Recovery Center in Lake Charles starting Tuesday.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - May 17 torrential rain and flooding not only left many homes in the area destroyed but also many businesses.

“There have been multiple hits of bad weather, severe weather, and we’re looking at another season of hurricanes,” said Burl Kelton, the Public Information Officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

But when it comes to recovery from the May storm, the U.S. Small Business Administration is heading to Lake Charles to offer assistance.

“It’s really important for folks to know what they can take advantage of in their recovery to help them in their overall recovery.

Opening its recovery center alongside the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, Kelton says there are many resources and programs available for businesses.

“They have access to small business development counselors and our representatives who can help them with their application for disaster assistance, there’s up to $2 million worth of combined physical and economic injury available, depending of course on eligibility, and cash flow,” he said.

Opening its doors on Tuesday, he says their services are free of charge.

“Folks can come in and find out if there’s some need that they might have in marketing or finance or even operation or employee — you know, employee management as a small business development center, typically as professionals, that counselors that can help them with that.”

And regarding loans, he says, they vary.

“It actually depends on the actual damage about, so physical damage, we’re looking at actual damage, economic injury, we look at the actual damage suffered financially, using financial records, and then try to help to provide money to project out about six months during the recovery,” he said.

The recovery center opens on Tuesday at 1 pm.

It will be held on the third floor of the seed center at 4310 Ryan street.,

Kelton says that as of right now, they do not have a closing date, he says the deadline for application is August 2.

For more information, you can call (800) 659-2955.

