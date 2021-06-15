50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SBA opening Business Recovery Center in Lake Charles starting Tuesday

By Marcello Cuadra
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - May 17 torrential rain and flooding not only left many homes in the area destroyed but also many businesses.

“There have been multiple hits of bad weather, severe weather, and we’re looking at another season of hurricanes,” said Burl Kelton, the Public Information Officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

But when it comes to recovery from the May storm, the U.S. Small Business Administration is heading to Lake Charles to offer assistance.

“It’s really important for folks to know what they can take advantage of in their recovery to help them in their overall recovery.

Opening its recovery center alongside the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, Kelton says there are many resources and programs available for businesses.

“They have access to small business development counselors and our representatives who can help them with their application for disaster assistance, there’s up to $2 million worth of combined physical and economic injury available, depending of course on eligibility, and cash flow,” he said.

Opening its doors on Tuesday, he says their services are free of charge.

“Folks can come in and find out if there’s some need that they might have in marketing or finance or even operation or employee — you know, employee management as a small business development center, typically as professionals, that counselors that can help them with that.”

And regarding loans, he says, they vary.

“It actually depends on the actual damage about, so physical damage, we’re looking at actual damage, economic injury, we look at the actual damage suffered financially, using financial records, and then try to help to provide money to project out about six months during the recovery,” he said.

The recovery center opens on Tuesday at 1 pm.

It will be held on the third floor of the seed center at 4310 Ryan street.,

Kelton says that as of right now, they do not have a closing date, he says the deadline for application is August 2.

For more information, you can call (800) 659-2955.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

SBA opening Business Recovery Center in Lake Charles starting Tuesday.
SBA opening Business Recovery Center in Lake Charles starting Tuesday
Another warm afternoon ahead with few showers to cool us down
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon ahead with a few storms, watching the tropics towards the weekend
SWLA Arrest Report - June 14, 2021
Sulphur community advocates for cleaner water
Sulphur community members advocate for cleaner water