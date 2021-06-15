Health benefits of taking a vacation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s pretty safe to say, after the year Southwest Louisiana has had--more than likely, we could all use a break, but could a vacation actually save your life?

The last year has been stressful in ways most of us didn’t know were possible.

With a recent uptick in anxiety-driven hospital visits, one local doctor feels that everyone should be taking advantage of this summer outside of quarantine.

In hindsight, you don’t need a news story to tell you to take a vacation. More and more studies have shown that vacations are good for your health—physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Despite these findings, the vacation track record of Americans is remarkably dismal compared with other industrialized nations, even before COVID-19 struck.

The United States has no mandated number of days off for employees, and roughly 25% of American workers get no paid vacation at all. Those who do receive paid time off only get about 10 days/year. But, over 55% of them don’t use them, according to the US Travel Association . In 2018, this amounted to 768 million unused vacation days—a 9% increase from the previous year. Of these unused vacation days, 236 million were forfeited.

”People have been pretty much burnt out from this. So, they are ready for any kind of a break,” said Psychiatrist Dr. Jayendra K. Patel.

Patel says now more than ever, there are some real health benefits to taking time off.

”It is a way to cope with your stressors but at the same time improve your quality of life.”

Especially for residents in the Lake Area. Patel, who has over 20 years experience in treating depression and anxiety says even though COVID-19 may be on a downward trend, there’s some effects still present that were exacerbated by last year’s storms.

”Post-traumatic disorder has been a significant issue independent of what we’ve seen in Louisiana.”

A recent study by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that 745,000 people died in 2016 from heart disease and stroke due to long hours and said the trend might worsen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The research found that working 55 hours or more a week was associated with a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease than a workweek of 35 to 40 hours.

In addition to the pandemic and a local worker shortage, Patel says more people are compensating for the lack of jobs and employees and may feel like they can’t take time off.

”COVID has been tremendously stressful,” Patel said.

Even with a wide distribution of vaccines--it’s something that hasn’t let up for many industries, especially healthcare workers.

”They have been doing a great job but they have been also burning the candle so to speak from both ends,” Patel said. “So, it is important that they take time off and take care of their mental and spiritual hygiene.”

Taking regular vacations could help reduce the risk for metabolic syndrome—a cluster of health issues including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess belly fat, and abnormal cholesterol levels. All of these symptoms raise the risk for heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

In one study, researchers found that those who vacationed more frequently were less likely to meet the criteria for a diagnosis of metabolic syndrome. Notably, the risk went down by a quarter with each additional vacation taken. Another nine-year study followed more than 12,000 middle-aged men at high risk for heart disease. In the end, those who took more yearly vacations were less likely to die from any cause, including heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems.

Over the last 15 months, Patel says there’s been a gradual increase of consistently high blood pressure cases in Southwest Louisiana. As for vacations, even if you can’t take more than three or five days off from your regular routine--spending at least two hours a week at the park or beach can work wonders for the body.

