Four Cowboys earn SLC Baseball All-Academic honors

FRISCO, Texas – Fresh off its second-straight Southland Conference Baseball Tournament championship and appearance in the NCAA Regionals, four McNeese Cowboys have been named to the 2021 SLC Baseball All-Academic Team, the league announced on Tuesday.

Right fielder Clayton Rasbeary, designated hitter Tré Obregon III, and pitcher Will Dion were named to the first team while left fielder Julian Gonzales garnered second-team honors.

McNeese’s four selections on the two teams were the most in the league and joined by Abilene Christian and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, also with four each.

Rasbeary, the SLC Tournament MVP and first-team All-SLC selection, compiled a 3.62 GPA in criminal justice as a graduate student and is receiving his second all-academic award in his career. Dion, the conference’s Pitcher of the Year and first-team selection, posted a 3.07 GPA in sports and wellness management while Obergon, a second-team All-SLC pick, accumulated a 3.75 GPA in Criminal Justice. Gonzales compiled a 3.94 GPA in biology pre-med.

Sam Houston outfield Colton Cowser was named the league’s student-athlete of the year.

Southland All-Academic teams are voted on by the head coach, sports information director, and an academic staff member from each member school. Student-athletes must possess a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify. Nominees who were on the all-conference first team are automatically named Southland All-Academic.

The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member schools, votes for the Student-Athlete of the Year.

2021 SLC Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Colton Cowser, Sam Houston

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.