50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Food Giveaway at Water’s Edge

Food Giveaway at Water's Edge Church.
Food Giveaway at Water's Edge Church.(KPLC)
By Mari Wilson
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Water’s Edge, Manna Ministries and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles are teaming up for a huge food giveaway this Thursday, June 17th from 10:30am - 1pm at Water’s Edge Church.

The giveaway is open to anyone in need, no applications are needed and no questions will be asked.

Boxes of non-perishable foods will contain items such as canned meats, vegetables and fruits. Dried items like rice, pasta, macaroni and cheese mixes and beans will also be included. Some cookies, raisins, shelf-stable milk and cereal may also be available.

Water’s Edge Church is located at 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Three arrests have been made in connection to an alleged shooting that has left one person in...
Three arrests made in connection to Friday shooting

Latest News

Equine Facilitated Services to help children
Equine Facilitated Services to help children
SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
Tonight, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you’ll be able to hear music from Infinite Bus, Louisiana Yard...
Live @ the Lakefront concert series kicks off tonight
This summer camp is being held in Westlake until Friday, June 11. And the camp will also be...
Cub Scout summer day camp being held in Westlake and Leesville