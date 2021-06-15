Food Giveaway at Water’s Edge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Water’s Edge, Manna Ministries and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles are teaming up for a huge food giveaway this Thursday, June 17th from 10:30am - 1pm at Water’s Edge Church.

The giveaway is open to anyone in need, no applications are needed and no questions will be asked.

Boxes of non-perishable foods will contain items such as canned meats, vegetables and fruits. Dried items like rice, pasta, macaroni and cheese mixes and beans will also be included. Some cookies, raisins, shelf-stable milk and cereal may also be available.

Water’s Edge Church is located at 2760 Power Center Parkway in Lake Charles.

