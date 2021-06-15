FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoon ahead with a few storms, watching the tropics towards the weekend

Another warm afternoon ahead with few showers to cool us down (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was another hot afternoon where temperatures climbed into the middle 90′s for many locations and the heat indices reached the triple digits once again. Rain and storm chances were very far and few between for us yesterday, but today those chances increase just a little with the better chance of seeing some showers and storms along and south of I-10.

Temperatures remain warm with a few storms in the mix this afternoon (KPLC)

The mild and muggy starts are continuing for Southwest Louisiana as winds have turned back out of the south and that has driven our dew points back into the middle and upper 70′s keeping our temperatures a few degrees warmer this morning. One thing is for sure and that is you’ll want to grab the sunglasses once again heading off to work as we see mostly sunny skies and watch those temperatures climb. Highs this afternoon are back into the lower and middle 90′s with heat indices back into the triple digits. Make sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water if you plan on staying outdoors or working for a prolonged period of time. Into the afternoon the chance for a few storms enters the picture courtesy of a boundary moving through as well as a little sea breeze helping to spark a few heavy downpours. Not everyone will see the rain, but it will help to cool things down just a little for those who do.

Feeling much warmer this afternoon, make sure to stay hydrated (KPLC)

As we move through Thursday our rain chances remain just a little lower as some drier air aloft moves in and that will keep our storm chances on the isolated side each afternoon, which unfortunately will mean we see hot afternoons with little in the way of relief. Temperatures stay steady in the lower to middle 90′s right on through the end of the week as high pressure off to our west keeps things quiet for the time being before we begin to turn our attention to the Gulf into the weekend. Moving closer to Friday we begin to see a little tropical moisture working its way into the area especially into the evening and that will help trigger a few storms before better rain chances arrive for the weekend.

Some areas along the Gulf are looking at a very heavy rain threat (KPLC)

Heading into the weekend is where we have to keep a close eye on things with the tropics as the area of low pressure moves to the north. Now as for if it develops or not is something only time will tell and regardless if it’s named or not won’t make much of a difference as the main threat will be heavy rain. The greatest impacts will be east and well east of the center as it will be a very lopsided storm. The exact track will play a role in how much rain we see across Southwest Louisiana with the easterly track a better scenario for us with lower totals. Make sure to stay tuned to the forecast through the week as the forecast may and more than likely will change.

Watching for possible tropical development into the weekend (KPLC)

Looking at the rest of the tropics we do have Tropical Storm Bill that formed off the Carolina coastline last evening and will be no threat to the United States as it races off to the north and east. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a wave off the African coastline that has a 20% of development, but will move into a more hostile environment over the coming days. For now make sure to stay cool with the heat around and of course follow the 7Stormteam for the latest information on the forecast into the weekend.

Watching for the possibility for heavy rain into the weekend (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

