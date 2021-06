Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 has issued a boil advisory for parts of Ragley.

Those areas are as follows:

· Addresses between 558 South Cooley and 1637 South Cooley road.

· Susie Austin, Rodney Cooley, Butch Yellott and Wildflower roads.

· Cordial and Loudell lanes.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.