Blood donors needed amid chronic shortage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The need for blood is reaching new heights on top of what already was a chronic shortage.

Extreme low blood supply isn’t just a problem locally, but it’s a global issue. With Monday being World Blood Donor Day, LifeShare is asking you to help save lives. Lifeshare representatives stress that one donation can really make a lifesaving difference.

“Oh absolutely! And there are many times where, I know through our corporate system that people are called and told ‘your blood went to this patient, and they were saved because of you,” Laurie LaCombe said when asked if one person has the ability to make a difference. “One pint saves up to three lives.”

LaCombe works at the their shelves have been empty for quite some time. LaCombe says she hopes world blood donor day helps people become aware of how important it is to give blood and encourage them to do so.

“This is an issue. This is a problem. We do have a very big deficit. When we’re having a deficit in blood donations, patients die...people die. I know it sounds harsh, but that’s the bottom line.”

With supply being so low, it is affecting patient care and doctors are struggling to make up for the lack of available blood, especially when donated blood is a crucial part of many procedures.

“I always say Jesus was the ultimate blood donor...how can we not do what we need to do when he was the ultimate? And it’s life, blood is life and we all desperately need life.”

She adds that most healthy people are eligible to give blood, and all blood types are need.

