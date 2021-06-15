Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - An Anacoco woman was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.

Kiley L. Credeur, 20, was driving a 2007 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Louisiana Highway 112. For reasons still under investigation, Credeur exited the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned several times. She was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the eastbound travel lane. Credeur, while lying in the roadway, was then struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle.

Credeur, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities.

