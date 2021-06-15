50/50 Thursdays
23-year-old Hornbeck man killed in crash on La. 392

A Hornbeck man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on La. 392, east of La. 111.
A Hornbeck man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on La. 392, east of La. 111.
By Johnathan Manning
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Hornbeck man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on La. 392, east of La. 111.

Evan J. Gentry, 23, died from his injuries, according to Master Trooper Casey Wallace, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop E.

State police responded to the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Wallace said Gentry was traveling westbound on La. 392 in a 2018 GMC Sierra when for reasons still under investigation, his vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a utility pole and several trees before overturning. Gentry was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Impairment is a suspected factor, Wallace said. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

