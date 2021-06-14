SWLA Arrest Report - June 13, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 13, 2021.

Noah Miller III, 44, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Tiffany Nicole Bruno, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by someone convicted of domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Davion Sean Davis, 22, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; entry or remaining on a place after being forbidden; battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace.

Jacobie Glenn Arceneaux, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; no reflectors on bicycles; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jarvis Omaine Billups, 31, Lake Charles: Failure to obey traffic-control signals; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; operating a vehicle while under suspension; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Benjamin Adam Lambert, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; theft under $25,000.

Clinton James Bertrand, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Nico Alonzo Samuels-Campbell, 26, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer; battery.

William Henry Heller III, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).

Josiah Conway Giles, 24, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000; battery of the infirm; robbery.

William C. Rodriguez, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

