SOWELA offers pipeline technician training

By Madison Glaser
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA is currently training its first Pipeline Technician class.

This class is a 10-week program that provides classroom instruction and practical shop experiences to prepare students for employment in a variety of jobs in the pipeline industry.

The program prepares individuals to understand flow measurement, corrosion, and cathodic protection maintenance.

The Pipeline Technician class will launch a second class on Monday, August 9th.

The cost of the class is $2,500 and scholarships are now available for those who qualify. Anyone who completes the class will earn a Pipeline Technician certificate and are prepared to enter the job market in pipeline operation, service, or supply.

To learn more about the program or to register, click here.

