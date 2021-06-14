SOWELA offers pipeline technician training

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA is currently training its first Pipeline Technician class.

This class is a 10-week program that provides classroom instruction and practical shop experiences to prepare students for employment in a variety of jobs in the pipeline industry.

The program prepares individuals to understand flow measurement, corrosion, and cathodic protection maintenance.

The Pipeline Technician class will launch a second class on Monday, August 9th.

The cost of the class is $2,500 and scholarships are now available for those who qualify. Anyone who completes the class will earn a Pipeline Technician certificate and are prepared to enter the job market in pipeline operation, service, or supply.

To learn more about the program or to register, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.