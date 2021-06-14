First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues, but also watching the Gulf for tropical development.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and humid weather will continue to be the big story for the next few days with heat indices near or above 100 degrees! Use caution while outside and drink plenty of water. We may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms to help cool things down, but beyond Tuesday our rain chances begin to diminish.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The next few days our weather will be controlled by an area of upper-level high pressure currently centered over west Texas. This will move closer to SWLA by the middle of the week, and that is why I expect rain chances to decrease. This high is the reason for the heat too as the air above us sinks it compresses and gets warmer.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The big story is the buzz about potential tropical development over the Gulf of Mexico later this week. And as is usually the case with June systems, this one is messy, and the forecast is VERY uncertain and subject to changes. Let’s start with what we know; at the moment this is NOT a tropical system, but rather just a lot of very disorganized clouds and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche. The computer models have remained consistent with the idea that this system eventually moves north toward the upper Gulf coast by the weekend.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Now to the unknowns and there are a lot of them. The exact track this may take is unknown and likely irrelevant anyway. Wind shear looks to remain strong over the Gulf and that should keep this from developing quickly and will likely keep it disorganized. With disorganized systems the rain is usually displaced from the center by a considerable distance. Therefore, the track does not matter as much as where the worst weather ends up. There is also the possibility this can’t overcome the negatives of shear and may not develop; but rain would likely still be an issue even if development does not happen.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

It is far too early to think about how much rain this could bring too, but these types of systems have brought 5 to 10 inches of rain in the past, and that is possible again. But remember the unknowns far outnumber the knowns as of now, so continue to monitor our forecast for updates. No matter what, rain is likely to be the biggest issue from this system. Wind impacts would likely be limited, but with damage still lingering from Laura it still could be an issue IF we get higher gusts here; and again, that is uncertain at this time.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

There is NO reason to panic or worry about this, at this time; but remember we are in hurricane season, and you should always have a plan in place in case something does threaten our area. We will continue to monitor the forecast and if there are changes, we will let you know. Please resist the temptation to look at individual models as those are pointless. Unfortunately, I have seen some very irresponsible borderline dangerous stuff shared on social media already; so be careful of the source of everything you see or share.

This system regardless of what it does or does not develop into should be gone by early next week. We will return to a fairly typical summer weather pattern with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms each day along with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.