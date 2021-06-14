FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures continue with a few storms around, keeping an eye on the tropics

Temperatures are off to a warmer start this morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We saw a very hot end to our weekend as temperatures reached the middle 90′s on Sunday afternoon with the heat indices well into the 100′s causing some dangerous conditions for those not staying hydrated and working outdoors. More of the heat can be expected as we start out our new week with middle 90′s likely with limited storm chances, but also keeping an eye on the Bay of Campeche into late week.

Feeling more like the triple digits as highs reach the middle 90's (KPLC)

Starting out our Monday morning temperatures are pretty close to where we should be in the lower to middle 70′s thanks to some rain cooled air from overnight storms we saw pushing in around 11 p.m. last night. Thankfully the rain and storms have continued to push off to the south and west over the Gulf and we are expecting a dry start as you make your way out to work. It will warm up quickly as we see plenty of sunshine starting out our day and that will help to propel us into the upper 80′s to near 90 by lunchtime and eventually into the middle 90′s by the afternoon. Make sure to have a way to stay cool and hydrated especially if you will be working outdoors for a prolonged period of time as heat index values reach the 100′s for the afternoon. Only a few scattered storms are possible with the majority of us remaining on the drier side.

Temperatures remain warm through the evening with just a few storms possible (KPLC)

Through mid week we can expect just a few storms around each afternoon with the bulk of the rain staying to our south and that will mean one thing and that is the heat will be the big factor. Middle 90′s are expected each afternoon right on through Thursday before we slowly see those temperatures fall heading into the weekend as cloud cover and rain chances increase. If you have any outdoor plans this week they will be just fine as the storms will be very spotty, just make sure to have a way to stay cool as we see plenty of sunshine. Progressing through the week high pressure begins to loosen its grip on our area and that will allow for more unsettled weather to arrive.

Feeling more like 95-105 through the afternoon (KPLC)

Our focus will begin to turn to the south into the Bay of Campeche by mid-week as an area of disturbed weather tries to get its act together, but this is going to be a very slow process. There is still high uncertainty as to where the system will develop and if it will develop at all as conditions aren’t really conducive for rapid development. Either way if it does or doesn’t develop the system will be on the weaker side with the primary threat being heavy rain.

Rain chances remain on the lower end through the middle portion of the week (KPLC)

The exact track of the system will be key as well with the western side of the storm being much drier with the heavy rainfall potential on the eastern side of the storm and well east as well. Models are continuing to differ on the exact track of the storm with the Euro being a little more westward with its track and a much weaker system and the GFS a little further east and potentially a little stronger as it nears the northern Gulf. Bottom line is there is a lot to be ironed out over the coming days, but you can count on the 7Stormteam to keep you updated through the week. For now find a way to stay cool out there, but enjoy all the sunshine.

An update on the tropics shows little change (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.