Emergency Broadband Benefit available to low income people who need it

By Theresa Schmidt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a temporary program of the Federal Communications Commission to help people struggling to afford internet service.

It was started because of the pandemic, but internet service is perhaps even more necessary for those coping with a disaster. Most information is easily available online.

“Whether it’s to apply for governmental programs or anything else for that matter, employment, access to the internet would be pretty essential,” said Polite.

Calcasieu Human Services Director Tarek Polite says those who qualify can get a discount on broadband of up to $50 a month and a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a computer if they apply.

“There’s a variety of ways to do that. One of the ways is to complete an application through the mail or they can learn more by calling an 833 number or visiting a web site to get some additional information,” said Polite.

After Hurricane Laura, many struggled as they waited for service, making it clear the internet is no longer a luxury.

“There are alternatives, there are phone numbers and so forth, but obviously if you take that approach, you’re subject to probably long waits, the lines being tied up and certainly being able to do it by the internet would be quicker,” said Polite.

For more information call 833-511-0311 Or visit the FCC website.

