Tigers fall to Volunteers 4-2 in game one of the Supers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers dropped game one of the Super Regionals to the No. 3 national seed Tennessee Volunteers 4-2 in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Tigers got things started in the top of the second inning when Cade Doughty launched a solo home run to right field to give LSU a quick 1-0 lead.

Tigers Strike First



C. Doughty rips one over the right field wall and we're on the board!



LSU - 1

TEN - 0

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/XTgoS8YbWY — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 12, 2021

After a lightening delay the Vols tied the game at 1-1 with a RBI groundout from Connor Pavolony in the bottom of the third inning.

Drew Bianco scored on a throwing error in the top of the fifth inning to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

5 BALL!!



Drew B. gives us the lead by stealing third and coming home on the error



LSU - 2

TEN - 1

📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/sSZJrBe6dx — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 13, 2021

In the bottom of the sixth inning the Volunteers scored three runs to take a commanding 4-2 lead. Ma’Khail Hillard went five innings allowing three hits on one run and struck out six batters. Javen Coleman came into pitch in relief and allowed three hits on three runs while striking out five batters.

LSU will look to avoid elimination from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday June, 13.

