SWLA Arrest Report - June 12, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 12, 2021.

Cody Simon Blayne Blanchard, 26, Starks: Possession of F/A or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of DAB and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner; criminal trespass.

Adrian Wayne Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (3 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Terrell Terry, 35, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic (3 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

James Robert Aning, 35, Westlake: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: pregnant victim; theft less than $1,000.

Jeremy Paul Chaisson, 39, Iowa: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer.

Edward Curry McKneely, 32, Baton Rouge: Simple escape; disturbing the peace.

Jeremy Allen Scott, 31, Port Arthur, TX: Out of state detainer (2 charges).

Christian Paul Gorham, 35, Dequincy: Simple burglary; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; direct contempt of court.

Joseph Courle Anderson, 43, Lake Charles: False swearing for purpose of violating public health or safety; simple arson.

Nelson Lee King, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; child desertion; unauthorized use of a movable (felony); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; simple burglary; direct contempt of court.

Amanda Rae Stricklin, 35, Longville: Violations of protective orders.

Antoine Emanuel Zeno, 34, Dequincy: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); battery of a dating partner: strangulation; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; simple robbery; false imprisonment.

Dylon Tait Smith, 27, Starks: Domestic abuse battery: serious bodily injury; probation violation; domestic abuse battery: strangulation; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses, injuring officers, penalties; home invasion.

Joseph Sander Willis, 38, Lafayette: Out of state detainer.

Keylen Jamal Ardoin, 23, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by violence; obedience to police officers and traffic signs; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

