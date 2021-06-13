LSU eliminated in Supers, Tennessee powers their way to Omaha

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The end of an era; the career for Hall of Fame coach Paul Mainieri has come to an end in Knoxville, Tennessee as the Tigers have been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by the Tennessee Volunteers 15-6 in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The HOFer finished his career with 1,505 career wins and is one of five coaches to win over 1,500 wins and win a National Championship.

Both teams combined for 10 home runs in the game. The Vols scored 15 runs on 12 hits including six home runs, a three-run homer, three 2-run home runs and two solo home runs.

LSU scored six runs on eight hits including four home runs, two solo home runs and two 2-run home runs.

Jake Rucker led the way for Tennessee with two long balls. Jordan Beck was 3-for-4 at the plate with a three-run home run.

The Volunteers have won five straight against the Tigers dating back to the series sweep back in March of this season.

Freshman pitcher Blade Tidwell got the win on the mound for the Volunteers, pitching seven innings allowing, six runs, striking out seven and allowing seven hits.

Dylan Crews was one of the lone bright spots for the Tigers hitting two solo home runs in the bottom of the first and third inning, his 17th and 18th of the season.

Tre’ Morgan added a two-run home run in bottom of the sixth inning to make it 11-4, his sixth home run of the season.

In the bottom of the seventh inning the Tigers tacked on two more runs on a two-run home run from freshman Brody Drost to make it 11-6.

