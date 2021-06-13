50/50 Thursdays
LifeShare celebrates blood donors amid National shortage

LifeShare is encouraging more people to make the commitment to become blood donors.
LifeShare is encouraging more people to make the commitment to become blood donors.
By Amanda Johnson
Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday, June 14, is World Blood Donor Day. While LifeShare dedicates the day to celebrating donors, they say they are in desperate need of more blood donations.

“As our community rebounds from the unprecedented effects of the pandemic, the need for blood donations has never been more crucial. Increases in elective procedures as well as ongoing cancer, trauma and surgical treatments have decreased blood inventories to levels not seen in decades,” LifeShare Medical Director Tim Peterson, M.D. said. “It’s the blood donated today that saves a life tomorrow.”

LifeShare said they have less than a one-day supply for five blood types, which is affecting patient care across the country. Seven million Americans donate blood each year, but LifeShare wants to raise that number.

“When is there a better time to become a donor than on World Blood Donor Day? What are you waiting for?” LifeShare Executive Director Benjamin Prijatel said.

Those wanting to find a blood drive or make an appointment to donate can visit LifeShare’s website HERE.

