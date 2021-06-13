FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerously hot weather ahead with a few afternoon storms while also watching the tropics

Monday Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far today has been the hottest day of 2021 as Lake Charles managed to hit 96 this afternoon with a heat index of 106 at one point this afternoon. That’s some very dangerous heat, so hopefully you had a cool place to stay as cooling thunderstorms storms held off. It will be a very hot evening if you’ll be outside with heat index values in the 90s most of the night.

Scattered storms Monday afternoon (KPLC)

Radar continues to show storms dropping into northern Louisiana through the early evening and those could make a run toward parts of Southwest Louisiana later this evening, so I’m keeping a chance of rain and storms in the forecast through midnight although everyone won’t see rain tonight. Look for overnight lows in the middle 70s with a dry start to our Monday.

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

The workweek will start off with plenty of heat and humidity with the only real heat relief coming in the form of a few widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Rain won’t be a guarantee for everyone next week, so make sure to take heat precautions if working outdoors as highs top out in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values as high as 105.

Watching the Gulf through the week (KPLC)

All attention turns toward the southern Gulf later in the week as some slow development of a low-pressure system forms in the Bay of Campeche before drifting northward by this weekend. There is still a considerable amount of uncertainty beyond mid-week on where this system drifts, if it can manage to develop at all. There will be a high amount of upper-level wind shear in the northern Gulf which should inhibit development as whatever develops likely remains weak because of this.

What we know so far (KPLC)

The primary concern will be high rainfall amounts where the storm tracks, especially east of the center. As of Sunday, the European model never fully develops a tropical system at all, while the GFS model brings it toward southeastern Louisiana by the end of next weekend. With these large uncertainties, it’s important to check the forecast each day for any changes that would impact our weather here in Southwest Louisiana. Now isn’t the time to get too worried, but just remember we’re in hurricane season so it’s always important stay prepared for fast changes to the forecast.

