Bullet hits BRPD unit with officer inside

A BRPD unit was hit by a bullet on Saturday, June 12.
A BRPD unit was hit by a bullet on Saturday, June 12.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bullet hit a Baton Rouge Police officer’s unit late Saturday night, June 12.

It happened in the 700 block of Choctaw Drive, around 11 p.m.

According to BRPD Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, officers were in the area, responding to reports of people drag racing.

Right after officers had cleared the scene, one officer was sitting in their unit, when the officer suddenly felt something hit the side of their car. The officer then discovered there was a bullet hole on the drivers side front fender.

This is the second time someone has shot at a BRPD unit in a matter of weeks. The first happened on Bard Avenue, back on May 21.

We’re told the officer did not suffer any injuries.

