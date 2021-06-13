Barbe’s Jack Walker named a MaxPreps National Player of the Year candidate

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The awards and honors for Barbe ace Jack Walker continue to roll in as the Mississippi State signee earned another this weekend being named the 2021 LSWA’s Mr. Baseball.

Walker posted a 13-0 record for the Bucs this year with an ERA of 0.48 and led the team to its second consecutive state title. The future bulldog also threw two no-hitters in 2021. The first came in a 10-0 win over Lafayette and the second coming in the first round of the playoffs against Denham Springs.

Coming off of Tommy John Surgery in August of 2020, Walker excelled striking out 121 batters through 84 total innings pitched.

Walker is the sixth Barbe Buc and marks the seventh time a Buc has won the award since 1996. He joins Joe Lawrence (1996), Nick Bourgeois (1999), Austin Nagle (2000 and 2001), Carmen Angelini (2007) and Gavin Cecchini (2012).

