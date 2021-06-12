SWLA Arrest Report - June 11, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 11, 2021.

Eddie Lee Clark, 47, Houston TX: Out of state detainer.

Marcel Henry McAlisiter, 39, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery: strangulation; cruelty to animals, simple.

Kenneth Wayne Langley, 26, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; armed robbery: attempted armed robbery: use of firearm: additional penalty; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Kyle Aaron Langley, 23, Westlake: Armed robbery; armed robbery: attempted armed robbery: use of firearm: additional penalty; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

David Everett Chapman, 54, Sulphur: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Alex Joseph Mitchell, 44, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Addison James Provost, 40, New Iberia: Direct contempt of court.

Felton James Sonnier, 46, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 charges); direct contempt of court; parole violation.

Micheal Andrew Richard, 33, Vinton: Third-degree rape.

Ryan Lee Schwarzentraub, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Jerrius Jordan Lee Jack, 20, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Sidney Clement, 44, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.

