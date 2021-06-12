50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 11, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 11, 2021.

Eddie Lee Clark, 47, Houston TX: Out of state detainer.

Marcel Henry McAlisiter, 39, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery: strangulation; cruelty to animals, simple.

Kenneth Wayne Langley, 26, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; armed robbery: attempted armed robbery: use of firearm: additional penalty; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Kyle Aaron Langley, 23, Westlake: Armed robbery; armed robbery: attempted armed robbery: use of firearm: additional penalty; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

David Everett Chapman, 54, Sulphur: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Alex Joseph Mitchell, 44, Lake Charles: Parole violation.

Addison James Provost, 40, New Iberia: Direct contempt of court.

Felton James Sonnier, 46, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 charges); direct contempt of court; parole violation.

Micheal Andrew Richard, 33, Vinton: Third-degree rape.

Ryan Lee Schwarzentraub, 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Jerrius Jordan Lee Jack, 20, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Sidney Clement, 44, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The male has been identified as 61-year-old James E. Netherland of Longville, La.
Body recovered from vehicle submerged in ditch identified
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

In efforts to direct attention to the increasing demand of labor, the Southwest Louisiana...
Labor shortage threatens Lake Area businesses
Unemployment in SWLA
Unemployment in SWLA
Delafosse’s obituary tells us more about him, he would say, “‘You ride - you slide. Get back up...
Fatal motorcycle crash claims the life of a 70-year-old Lake Charles man
Trygve Delafosse was hit at the intersection of Broad and Sixth Avenue
Fatal motorcycle crash claims the life of a 70-year-old Lake Charles man