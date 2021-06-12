50/50 Thursdays
Reoccuring injury forces McKenzie out of NCAA Heptathlon Championships

GRACE MCKENZIE
GRACE MCKENZIE(MCNEESE)
By McNeese Sports Information
Updated: 59 minutes ago
EUGENE, Oregon – McNeese’s Grace McKenzie’s stellar collegiate career came to an unfortunate end on Friday when after competing in two events in the women’s heptathlon at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, had to pull out of the competition during the shot put portion due to aggravating her Achilles, an injury she’s been battling for nearly a month.

The school and Southland Conference record holder in the heptathlon and a 2019 NCAA Indoor All-American in the pentathlon, McKenzie was in 21st place through two full events and made one throw in the shot put before shutting things down.

“It’s not the way she wanted to end her McNeese career but she definitely left her mark on the program during her time here,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “She set countless school and conference records in the multis, jumps and hurdles and also won numerous conference championships.

“She not only left her mark on the track and field program but also in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana community. She’s one of the greatest to wear the McNeese jersey.”

McKenzie ends her McNeese career as the school record outdoor record holder in the 400-meter hurdles, long jump and heptathlon, and for the indoor season, holds the records in the high jump and pentathlon.

She was a two-time conference champion in the heptathlon (2018, 2021) and pentathlon champion in 2018.

