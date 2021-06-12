50/50 Thursdays
Man last seen near Hammond missing

Charles Stiglet, of Lacombe, has been missing since yesterday.
Charles Stiglet, of Lacombe, has been missing since yesterday.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to have wandered into the woods on Happywoods Rd. Extension.

Charles Stiglet, 43, of Lacombe, has been missing since yesterday.

Charles is about 5′8″, thin build, brown hair, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants and black shoes.

Anyone having information about Charles’s whereabouts is asked to contact the TPSO at (985) 345-6150.

