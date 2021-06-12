LSU track & field wins fifth NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s track & field team had a dominant showing at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward Field, winning their fifth NCAA title.

LSU led the event wire to wire. The Tigers won five individual event titles and the 4x100 meter relay. LSU got things started on the opening day of the event, scoring 24 points and then LSU added 60 more points on the final day on Friday, June 11.

The Tigers won three individual National Titles and the 4x100 meter relay. JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump, Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrel won the 400-meter hurdles and Terrance Laird won the 100 meters National Titles.

Dylan Peebles, Noah Williams, Akanni Hislop and Terrance Laird brought home the win in the 4x100 meter relay.

