LDH: Experts to host virtual Q&A about COVID vaccines for children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine was authorized for children 12 years and older, but many parents may still have questions and concerns about the safety of the vaccine in children. The Louisiana Department of Health says medical professionals from across Louisiana will address these and other concerns in a virtual conference Thursday, June 17.

The conference, COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: What You Need to Know, will be a virtual Q&A hosted by the LDH, and it is set to begin at 5 p.m.

The LDH says the panel will feature:

· Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer

· Dr. Tina Stefanski, Regional Medical Director for Acadiana

· Dr. Corey Hebert, CEO of College Health TV, Chief Medical Editor for Black News Channel, Chief Medical Officer at Dillard University

· Dr. Kimberly Mukerjee, Medical Director of the New Orleans Children’s Health Project, Director of Immigrant and Refugee Health for the Tulane Section of Community Pediatrics and Immigrant Health, Treasurer of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

· Dr. Shaun Kemmerly, Chief Medical Officer for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health

Office of Public Health Assistant Secretary Kim Hood and Assistant Superintendent Ken Bradford, from the Louisiana Department of Education, will share opening remarks, and Baton Rouge-based hematologist-oncologist and TikTok personality Dr. Sanjay Juneja will moderate the conversation.

This discussion was organized by the Department’s Office of Community Partnerships and Health Equity along with the Bring Back Louisiana campaign.

Anyone interested can register HERE.

