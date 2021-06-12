Lake Charles native Christian Edwards finishes 11th in triple jump NCAA Championship

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion alum and Alabama Senior jumper Christian Edwards capped off his successful collegiate Track and Field career on Friday after participating in the 2021 NCAA Championship of Triple Jump.

Edwards finished 11th in the triple jump on Friday with a jump of 16.15 meters or 52 feet exactly, mission out on the second flight of the recent by just .09 meters.

Edwards made his second career appearance in the Outdoor Championships after finishing sixth in 2018.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.