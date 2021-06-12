FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sizzling heat will lead to scattered afternoon storms Sunday

Saturday Evening Planner (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first half of the weekend so far has just been a scorcher across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures topped out in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values over 100 at times. The weather will remain quiet into the evening with some clouds beginning to thicken up through the evening. Some models show a shower or two developing after midnight, but those chances remain low at 20-30% at the most. Lows overnight drop into the middle 70s.

Numerous afternoon storms Sunday (KPLC)

Sunday begins some change to the pattern as the upper-level ridge that has been strong overhead begins to move away from the area, allowing a weakness in the atmosphere to bring scattered afternoon thunderstorms. These storms will have plenty of daytime heating to fuel them as temperatures warm into the 90s before they develop. Expect the best chances to arrive after the noon hour through sunset. These storms could contain briefly heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning, so make sure to go indoors when thunder roars!

10 Day Forecast (KPLC)

Next week will be a bit more unsettled but not every day will bring high rain chances as we see more scattered afternoon thunderstorms Monday and then take a little break in the coverage of daily storms by mid to late week as our attention turns towards whatever tries to develop in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle to latter half of the week.

Area to watch in the Gulf (KPLC)

Computer models are still confident in a slow developing low pressure area in the Bay of Campeche by the middle of the week but struggle to fully develop this into a formidable tropical system due to some limiting factors which include strong wind shear and some Saharan Dust that will exist across the Gulf next week. Regardless of weak this system will likely remain, a big rainmaker is in the works for locations east of the center.

Tropical Moisture (KPLC)

As of today, the GFS model pulls the low and the bulk of the moisture and heaviest rain east of our area as it approaches the northern Gulf coast by late next week. It also keeps the low very weak, as a minimal tropical storm at the strongest.

What we know so far (KPLC)

The European model has been the most consistent model in that it develops a weak low and trends farther west, bringing a weaker tropical depression toward the northwestern Gulf Coast by the end of the workweek. This would obviously mean much higher rain amounts for Southwest Louisiana with this solution, but until models come into better agreement, we won’t be able to pinpoint an exact landfall location until later next week. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team and make sure to check the forecast daily as we continue to fine tune the details, but just to ease your nerves, this is not looking like it will be a major storm for Louisiana.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.