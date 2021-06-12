Fatal motorcycle crash claims the life of a 70-year-old Lake Charles man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - May was “Motorcycle Awareness Month.” Yet, on the 27th, 70-year-old Trygve Delafosse was hit and killed while riding.

“Probably at least 100 people [at the scene],” Billy Doherty, owner of the Harley Davidson dealership, said.

Doherty owns the dealership at the very same intersection where the crash happened. In fact, he went outside after hearing the crash, fearing it was one of his customers.

“The car seemed to try to catch the light, and the motorcycle happened to be at the right place at the wrong time,” Doherty said.

Lake Charles Police arrested the three people in the vehicle that hit Delafosse’s Honda motorcycle. 18-year-old Quindarxius Watley and 42-year-old Laquetta Watley are facing hit-and-run charges, along with obstruction, which a 16-year-old faces also.

Lake Area motorcyclists say Delafosse’s death is a hard pill to swallow, because all bikers are considered family.

“Anyone that rides a motorcycle - it’s the brotherhood. Whether they are part of the Harley Owners Group or any other group,” biker Kenneth Lester said. “We pass each other on the road. We do the wave every time with two fingers.”

“When you come up to a scene like that, it hurts,” Doherty said. “Because that may have been the person that was in the dealership earlier that day that you talked to. And now, you can’t. They’re somebody’s dad, they’re somebody’s grandpa or somebody’s husband.”

They are offering tips to prevent future crashes from taking their friends.

“It’s safer to ride in groups,” Lester said.

“When you’re coming up to the car, you anticipate the worst so you already are preparing to avoid the situation,” Doherty said. “Prepare for the slide, not the ride. That’s why you’ll see some people wear more protective clothing.”

Delafosse’s obituary tells us more about him, he would say, “‘You ride - you slide. Get back up and try it again.’ He knew that motorcycles would be the death of him, and dear God, so be it.”

Funeral services for Delafosse will be held Saturday, June 12, at the Throne of Grace Fellowship in Lake Charles.

