2nd annual Edward Lee Kinney Memorial Rodeo

The three-day event attracted 200 contestants from parts of Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi.(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The first day of the 2nd annual Edward Lee Kinney Memorial rodeo kicked off on Friday. It’s an event that helps raise money for high school seniors and to honor the life of the late Edward Kinney. A true trailblazer in the rodeo community whose impact is still felt to this day.

“Well it is an honor to be a part of this memorial rodeo for Mr. Edward Lee Kinney,” said rodeo announcer Kenny Kyle. “I got my first rodeo ever down at his place in Choupique along with everybody else and all the parents here tonight that’s going to be riding.”

The three-day event attracted 200 contestants from parts of Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. Even his granddaughter Kenna Izard hopped on the saddle to not only compete, but to honor her grandfather’s legacy.

“I’m super excited to be rodeoing here in memory of my grandpa and my mama,” said Izard. “This is our 2nd annual rodeo and I will be doing barrels, poles, flags, and goats.”

Even though Kinney is no longer here, former Louisiana high school rodeo queen Claire Vincent knows his legacy lives on in the lives of the many people he touched in a big way.

“Just to be able to be here and honor him this is what he would want. He was all about rodeoing for the kids and he really set a good foundation and starting point for us to grow up in the sport of rodeo, and this is what he would want,” Vincent added. “So, it’s super special that we get to continue his legacy for him.”

Competitors ranged from the ages of 19 and under, and for Lydia Wisby it was her first time competing at any rodeo.

“It just makes me happy and I love animals and stuff,” said Wisby. “My dad does it, my Gigi does it, my papa does it and my brother does it.”

Rodeo fans of all ages are welcome and the championships kick off on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

