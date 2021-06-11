50/50 Thursdays
Tigers leave LSU for Knoxville Super Regional against Tennessee

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and its head coach have been raked over the coals many times this season but here the Tigers are, one of the last 16 teams in America still alive and playing in the NCAA College Baseball Tournament.

Spirited fans gathered outside Alex Box Stadium on Thursday, June 10, to offer a proper sendoff as the Tigers departed for the super regional battle against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

Retiring head coach Paul Mainieri is proud of his Tigers for becoming the first LSU team ever to lose the first game of an NCAA Regional and then fight back to win that regional.

It was also the first time since that shocking triumph at Texas A&M in 1989 that LSU won a regional on the road.

Game one of the super regional is Saturday at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Game two is Sunday at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., with the if-necessary game on Monday.

